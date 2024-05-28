Nasdaq and FIA Tech Partner to Reduce Complexity and Increase Resiliency of Post Trade Infrastructure

Nasdaq and FIA Tech will catapult efficient data sharing across the global post-trade industry

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and FIA Tech today announced they will partner to help reduce the complexity of post trade data processing across the exchange traded derivative market. Nasdaq will integrate its strategic clearing platform, Nasdaq Real-Time Clearing, into FIA Tech’s Trade Data Network.



The Trade Data Network combines trade data from buyside, brokers, clearing houses and clearing members into a common framework, creating a shared golden source of clearing activity for participating firms. Integrating Nasdaq’s clearing platform will reduce friction and significantly enhance the volume and quality of post trade data available to FIA Tech’s 8,000+ members, while empowering central counterparty clearinghouses (CCPs) using Nasdaq’s clearing platform and end-users with the ability to conduct more reliable risk analysis, operate with greater capital efficiency, and lower overall risk exposure. Ultimately, the industry-leading functionality will help to substantially reduce systemic inefficiency across the global post trade network.

Built over decades in a series of silos, much of the global post trade network is highly fragmented with a high degree of non-standardized data exchanged between market participants and infrastructure providers. This has led to a sector characterized by multiple points of reconciliation where trading data and cleared positions are verified across multiple systems, poor information flow between participants, and instances where data is effectively lost in the network. Collectively, it represents a substantial inefficiency and cost to the industry.

It is a particular challenge for the data heavy exchange traded derivatives market during periods of high volumes and volatility, which has historically lacked a standardized approach to addressing reconciliation issues or provision of timely data to end clients. Inconsistent standards, a lack of common trade identifiers, and inadequate tools for collaborating and communicating across the industry prevent a coherent flow of data and timely resolution.

Through the Trade Data Network, FIA Tech provides market participants and post trade service providers with the tools to improve middle and back-office processes including trade-date clearing, give-ups, fee and commissions management, and helps to eliminate duplicative reconciliations across these functions.

Magnus Haglind, Senior Vice President and Head of Products, Marketplace Technology, Nasdaq, said: "As a technology provider to over 20 CCPs globally, Nasdaq has a powerful role to play in addressing systemic inefficiency across the global post trade network. There is a global necessity to upgrade legacy post trade technology platforms, and interoperability must sit at the heart of the new global framework. A consistent operating model for data, systems and processes can deliver substantial benefits to market participants through more efficient use of capital and a more resilient operating model.”

Nick Solinger, President and CEO, FIA Tech, said: "Nasdaq’s integration of its strategic Real-Time Clearing system into the Trade Data Network will increase standardization and network adoption. We are excited to partner with Nasdaq on this initiative to reduce operational inefficiencies.”

Nasdaq’s Financial Technology division provides mission-critical capital markets and regulatory technology solutions to the financial services industry. As a scaled platform partner, Nasdaq draws on deep industry experience and technology expertise to help 3,500+ banks, brokers, regulators, infrastructure operators, and buy-side firms solve their toughest operational challenges while advancing industrywide modernization.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About FIA Tech

FIA Tech is the leading technology provider to the exchange traded derivatives industry. Owned by a consortium of twelve leading clearing firms and the Futures Industry Association (FIA), FIA Tech is committed to serving the industry and launching innovative solutions to improve market infrastructure across the listed and cleared derivatives industry. FIA Tech works in close partnership with the broader industry, including exchanges, clearinghouses, clearing firms and other intermediaries, as well as independent software vendors, buyside firms and end users to bring efficiency to the exchange traded and cleared derivatives industry.

Media Contacts:

Andrew Hughes

+44 (0)7443 100896

Andrew.Hughes@nasdaq.com

Candice Adam

+44 7771 906 073

cadam@fia-tech.com

-NDAQG-