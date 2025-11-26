Nasdaq Aktie
Nasdaq Announces Expansion Of Partnership With Revolut
(RTTNews) - Nasdaq announced a significant expansion of its regulatory technology partnership with Revolut. The partnership centers on the deployment of Nasdaq AxiomSL, a regulatory reporting and risk platform. The growing partnership will see Nasdaq support Revolut's global expansion. Revolut has embedded Nasdaq AxiomSL to streamline reporting across multiple jurisdictions. All relevant data points are brought together across Revolut into a centralized platform.
"Our partnership with Nasdaq offers the flexibility, transparency and control to meet regulatory expectations across jurisdictions - without slowing down innovation and growth," said Murray Laister, Head of Group Regulatory Reporting at Revolut.
