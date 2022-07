Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earnings season is now in full swing, and this one is probably the most important in recent memory. High inflation is pushing interest rates upward, hitting the pocket of the consumer, and triggering knock-on effects throughout the economy. Earnings reports can offer key insights into how the corporate sector is coping with these challenges.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a great company to monitor because it draws revenue from a healthy mix of consumers and businesses. It just released its full-year results for fiscal 2022 (ended June 30), and while it missed some of Wall Street's expectations, there were definitely bright spots.The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index currently trades in a bear market amid the broader economic uncertainty, which means high-quality stocks like Microsoft are on offer at a discount to their all-time highs. Here's why investors should take this opportunity to buy in. Continue reading