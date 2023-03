Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down 59% to Buy and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even after climbing nearly 7% so far in 2023, the Nasdaq Composite index remains far from exiting bear-market territory. The tech-heavy index's level is down roughly 30% from its peak, and you don't have to look hard to find companies that have seen far greater valuation pullbacks. History has shown that bear-market conditions often present great buying opportunities for patient investors, and there are fast-growing companies with powerful competitive advantages that got caught up in the turbulence shaping the market at large. If you're on the hunt for growth stocks with attractive risk-reward propositions, industry leader, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has what it takes to deliver fantastic returns to long-term investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading