22.03.2023 10:45:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Key Reason Apple Has Avoided Major Job Cuts
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been nothing short of a dream stock over the last few years. The company produced magnificent returns for shareholders while growing its top and bottom lines at a breakneck pace. It also hasn't been nearly as volatile as other tech giants, and it is currently down by just 14.8% from its all-time high. Apple made major product and service developments in recent years, most notably the successful expansion of AirPods on the product side and Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Card, and Apple Pay on the services side. Yet there's another big reason for Apple stock's success you might not have noticed -- its relentless share repurchases.The immediate benefit of buying back stock is that it reduces the outstanding share count, which boosts earnings per share (EPS) and makes each remaining share worth more. But a seldom-mentioned benefit of Apple's buyback program is that it serves as a budgetary check on the company. Having an expensive buyback program helps Apple avoid the temptation to overexpand and allows it to boost its EPS the easy way. Here's how it works.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
