15.01.2023 12:01:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Phenomenal Growth Stock to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
For many investors, the end of 2022 couldn't come soon enough. Each of the major market indexes suffered the most agonizing sell-off in more than a decade, but the Nasdaq Composite was by far the hardest hit. Even 14 months after its peak, the index is still down roughly 33% from its late-2021 high.The ongoing uncertainty has sent many investors running for cover, but those who have been around the block a few times know that this is merely part of the cost of admission. The stock market remains the best way to generate game-changing wealth over time -- at least for investors who can keep their wits about them. Every previous bear market has eventually given way to a bull market, and these occasional market plummets provide investors with the opportunity to buy top-notch companies with proven track records at historically low prices.One compelling bear market opportunity is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Like many technology companies, the macroeconomic uncertainty has punished the stock. However, those who step back and look at the big picture will realize that this is one stock investors should be buying like there's no tomorrow.Continue reading
