|
08.05.2022 12:13:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever
It seems that many of the most-popular stocks among investors have been jumping aboard the stock-split bandwagon, but the historic volatility that is currently plaguing Wall Street has taken center stage. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have both languished in correction, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has plunged into bear-market territory, currently down 23% from its November high.This is creating some compelling opportunities. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) enacted a 4-for-1 stock split less than one year ago, after years of robust growth had driven shares out of reach of many retail investors. However, the bear market has weighed on the chipmaker, driving its stock down more than 40%, even as the company generated record results.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!