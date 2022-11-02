|
02.11.2022 14:07:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Stock That Could Weather the Storm
The Nasdaq Composite, a tech-heavy index, has gotten beaten up in 2022. With the steep drop in tech stock interest and the struggles that many stocks in the index have had, the Nasdaq is down more than 29% year to date. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the largest component of the Nasdaq Composite, making up almost 13% of the index as of Sept. 30. Considering Apple is down only 12% year to date, it is helping to prop up the index. This stock price resiliency is due to Apple's operational resiliency. While other big tech companies are crashing and burning after reporting earnings, Apple continues to chug along and post stable results. Apple seems to be weathering the storm of an uncertain global economy right now, but let's find out why that could continue and why you might want to buy shares of this stock if you're looking to take advantage of the Nasdaq bear market. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
