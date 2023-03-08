|
08.03.2023 16:15:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Stock to Help Recession-Proof Your Portfolio
Although the Nasdaq Composite is up nearly 13% in 2023, it is still down almost 27% from its peak that was set in Nov. 2021. And this still places it in bear market territory as it tries to claw back some of those losses. What has pressured stock prices? Undoubtedly, fears about a possible recession -- driven by stubbornly high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates -- deserve the blame. It would probably be a wise decision for investors to find ways to protect their hard-earned savings in this type of uncertain environment. With that mental framework in mind, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) deserves a closer look because it is a stock that can help recession-proof your portfolio. Here's why. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
