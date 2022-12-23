|
23.12.2022 11:59:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Stunning Growth Stock to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
Looking back on 2022, one thing that no doubt stands out for every investor is the punishment that has been inflicted on each of the major U.S. stock market indexes. At various points, all three have fallen into bear-market territory, and as of the close of trading Tuesday, only the Dow Jones Industrial Average was out of it. The worst performer of the three by a mile, however, is the Nasdaq Composite, which is still down by around 33% year to date.It's important to remember that down markets are natural parts of the investing cycle. The market's periodic plunges offer the absolute best opportunity for investors to buy quality businesses at a discount. Furthermore, investors with long-term outlooks can take heart in the knowledge that every previous U.S. stock market downturn has eventually been followed by a bull market. One bear-market bargain that's staring investors right in the face is semiconductor standout Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). For those who step back and take a broader view, it should be clear that investors should be buying this stock like there's no tomorrow.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
