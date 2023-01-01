|
01.01.2023 14:52:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Supercharged Growth Stock to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
Many investors will be glad to see 2022 in the rearview mirror. Each of the major stock market indexes have fallen into bear market territory, and as of Wednesday afternoon, only the Dow Jones Industrial Average has escaped the bear. The biggest loser by a long shot, however, continues to be the Nasdaq Composite, which is still down more than 35% from its high.Investors would do well to remember that bear markets -- as difficult as they are to endure -- are not only a natural part of the economic cycle, but have historically provided investors with the opportunity to buy top-notch companies at discounted prices. Also, every previous bear market has eventually ceded ground to a bull market, which usually charges out of the gate, enriching investors that stayed the course.One bear-market bargain that looks particularly ripe for the picking is adtech leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). The stock is down roughly 61% from last year's high, but a look under the hood shows investors should be buying this stock like there's no tomorrow.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
