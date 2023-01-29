|
29.01.2023 11:10:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Surefire Growth Stock to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
When investors look back on 2022, the prevailing attitude will likely be, "Good riddance!" Over the past year, each of the major U.S. stock market indexes suffered at the claws of the bear market. The worst performer by a country mile was the Nasdaq Composite, which is still down 29% from its peak in late 2021.Seasoned investors will note that corrections and bear markets are all part of the price of admission when investing. Keeping your head while others lose theirs is simple, but it isn't for the faint of heart. The good news is this: For investors with the resources and fortitude to weather the storm, market plunges offer the best opportunity to buy quality companies at a discount. History also shows that every previous sell-off has paved the way for an upcoming bull market.One bear market bargain that's staring investors right in the face is semiconductor pioneer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Looking at the big picture, it should become clear that investors should be buying this stock before it starts to soar.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!