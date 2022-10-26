|
26.10.2022 11:28:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Tech Stock Down 40% You Should Buy in 2023
The memory market's decline has sent shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) tumbling this year, but one analyst believes that the American semiconductor manufacturer could make a solid comeback in 2023 and deliver healthy gains to investors.Charles Park of Loop Capital recently initiated coverage on Micron stock. The analyst has a buy rating with a price target of $70, which points toward a 25% upside from current levels. With shares of the memory specialist down 40% in 2022 so far, Park believes that Micron stock presents an attractive risk-reward opportunity right now.But should investors take the plunge and buy Micron Technology, especially at a time when the memory market could continue to remain under pressure due to declining demand from the smartphone and the personal computer markets? Let's find out.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
