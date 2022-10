Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock to Buy With $100 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bear markets can be scary, especially the one investors are grappling with now . The Nasdaq 100 technology index lost 33% of its value in 2022, well beyond the 20% threshold that defines bear territory, making it the worst drop since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The tricky part about navigating this bear market is the long list of triggers. From high inflation to rising interest rates to geopolitical tensions across Europe, it's challenging to know when exactly the pessimism will abate. But those issues will eventually resolve, so for long-term investors, this could be an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks, and there are several of them available at a discount.Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the best, and thanks to its recent 20-for-1 stock split, investors can pick up a share for less than $100. Continue reading