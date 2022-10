Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Amazing Growth Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been hammered this year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has now posted three consecutive quarterly losses, its longest losing streak since 2009, and the index currently sits 30% off its November 2021 peak. That puts the Nasdaq Composite deep in bear market territory.But the ongoing market crash comes with a silver lining. High-quality stocks like Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are trading at a big discount to past valuations, creating a buying opportunity for long-term investors.Here's why these growth stocks could make patient investors richer in the long run.Continue reading