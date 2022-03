Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After turbocharged growth in 2021, the Nasdaq Composite has fallen sharply as investors have weighed concerns regarding inflation. In fact, the growth-heavy index recently fell more than 20% from its high, meaning it entered bear market territory (it's currently down about 18%). But many individual stocks have fallen much further. For instance, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) have dropped 73.8% and 27%, respectively, from their all-time highs.However, those companies play a key role in the digital transformation (DX) sector, and DX spend is expected to grow from $1.8 trillion in 2022 to $2.8 trillion by 2025, according to the International Data Corp. Better yet, shares of DocuSign and Globant look relatively cheap compared to their historical valuations, meaning investors have a chance to buy these stocks on sale. Here's what you should know about these two beaten-down growth stocks.Continue reading