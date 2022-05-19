|
19.05.2022 15:00:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Excellent Bargains for Investors
Investors are fretting over the uncertain economic outlook and fleeing the stock market. Growth stocks are especially feeling the brunt of the market's sell-off, and as of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down over 27% from its all-time high, comfortably past the bear market threshold of 20%.The indiscriminate selling, however, is resulting in some excellent buying opportunities for patient long-term investors. Two such businesses with excellent fundamentals are Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Let's see why overlooking these promising businesses now could turn out to be a missed opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
