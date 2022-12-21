|
21.12.2022 16:28:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks Down 25% and 60% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip
The Nasdaq Composite index fell into a bear market this year as investor sentiment deteriorated, in part, on concerns about inflation and fears of a recession. During that upheaval, shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) dropped 60% and 25%, respectively. Some billionaire hedge fund managers have treated that drop as a buying opportunity.Since the beginning of the year, Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies has doubled his stake in Airbnb and quadrupled his stake in Costco. Meanwhile, David Siegel of Two Sigma Advisors doubled his position in Airbnb, and David Shaw of D. E. Shaw & Co. tripled his position in Costco.Is it time to buy these two growth stocks?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!