Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks Down 74% and 95% to Buy in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite dipped into a bear market last year, and the tech-heavy index is still 28% off its high. Losses of that magnitude can be frightening, but indiscriminate drawdowns are actually a good time to put money into the stock market.Why? Investors often overreact to good and bad news, so stocks tend to rise too high during bull markets and fall too far during bear markets. Warren Buffett hinted at that quirk of human nature when he said, "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful."With that in mind, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) have seen their share prices plunge 74% and 95%, respectively, from all-time highs, but both stocks could rebound when economic conditions improve. Here's why.Continue reading