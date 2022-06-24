|
24.06.2022 13:10:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has slipped into bear market territory, falling 30.7% from its all-time high. That sharp sell-off has been driven, in part, by rampant inflation, which threatens to push the economy into a recession. But inflation is a temporary headwind, and it doesn't change the fact that streaming entertainment is becoming more popular.In fact, streaming accounted for nearly 32% of all television viewing time in May 2022, up from 26% in the same month last year, according to data from Nielsen. That marks the third consecutive month in which streaming has set a viewership record, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) are well-positioned to capitalize on that trend.Here's why both growth stocks are worth buying now.Continue reading
