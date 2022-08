Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What exactly is a bear market? There's a technical threshold that defines bear market territory, and that's a loss in value of 20% or more from a financial asset's all-time high. Take the Nasdaq -100 technology index, for example. It's down 25% right now, and it was down as much as 34% earlier this year, so it certainly fits the criteria.While it's a scary time for investors, strong stock market returns wouldn't be possible without sizable dips like the current one. They offer great opportunities to deploy money into beaten-down stocks and position investment portfolios for growth over the long term. After all, the Nasdaq -100 has more than doubled in value over the last five years, even with its recent losses. Here are two technology stocks investors can buy right now at steep discounts -- and when they look back 10 years from now, they might be glad they did. Continue reading