Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in September

The Nasdaq Composite spent the better part of the last six months in a bear market, and the tech-heavy index currently sits 28% off its high. Losses of that magnitude can be very unsettling, but the best thing any investor can do is maintain a long-term mindset. Eventually, another bull market will come along and the Nasdaq will rebound. But there are plenty of high-quality stocks trading at bargain prices to consider in the meantime.PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are two such screaming buys in September. Here's why.PayPal has struggled over the past year, battling headwinds related to the loss of eBay's business and the difficult macroeconomic environment. As result, revenue rose just 9% in the second quarter, and the company posted a GAAP loss of $0.29 per diluted share. But the headwinds related to eBay and high inflation are ultimately temporary, and the long-term investment thesis remains unchanged: Digital payments are becoming more popular, and PayPal is the most accepted digital wallet in North America and Europe.Continue reading