|
18.10.2022 15:19:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
The Nasdaq Composite has plunged deep into bear market territory, dragged down by deteriorating investor sentiment in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates. In fact, the tech-heavy index is now 34% off its high, marking its steepest decline in the last decade.On the bright side, that broad downturn has created a wealth of buying opportunities for patient investors. For instance, in spite of temporary macroeconomic headwinds, the future looks bright for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), and both stocks are trading at discounted valuations compared to historical price-to-earnings multiples.Microsoft breaks its operations into three segments, each packed with widely adopted products. The first is Productivity and Business Processes, at the heart of which is Microsoft 365, the most popular collection of enterprise applications on the planet. In addition to the well-known Office software suite, Microsoft 365 includes market-leading products like Defender and Azure Active Directory for cybersecurity, and Microsoft Teams for communications.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
