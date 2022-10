Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Monster Growth Stocks You Can Buy With $150 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This has been an incredibly rough year for growth stock investors. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains lots of fast-growing tech stocks has fallen more than 32% since the end of 2021.Many of the Nasdaq 's Composite's biggest components are growth stocks that are getting hammered because interest rates are on the rise. Some of these stocks have particularly strong underlying businesses but they're getting pummeled anyway.For example, shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Pubmatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) have been hit hard this year even though their digital advertising services are increasingly in demand. In fact, global spending on advertising is expected to rise from $772 billion in 2021 to more than $1 trillion by 2026.Continue reading