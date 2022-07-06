|
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Now
The decline seen in many U.S. equity stocks may be far from over. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down by over 27% so far this year. Many analysts are concerned about the various structural challenges plaguing the global economy. The recent 0.75% jump in the benchmark federal funds interest rate amid steep inflation and the very real possibility of an upcoming recession, supply chain challenges, and geopolitical tensions all are expected to continue exerting downward pressure on several stocks in 2022.So far this year, the technology sector has been one of the most affected. Global tech stocks are expected to report the highest annual decline in the past 14 years in 2022. However, there are some high-growth tech stocks that are being unduly punished by the overall bearish sentiment, despite solid fundamentals.Against this backdrop, here's why investors may benefit from buying Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Block (NYSE: SQ) in the current Nasdaq bear market.Continue reading
