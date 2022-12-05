05.12.2022 14:00:00

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunities for Growth Stock Investors

Warren Buffett once said: "All there is to investing is picking good stocks at good times and staying with them as long as they remain good companies." That advice is especially relevant right now. The Nasdaq Composite has slipped into a bear market, and many stocks have fallen sharply during the downturn.For instance, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have seen their share prices plunge 26% and 54%, respectively, marking their worst declines of the past decade. That could also mean that investors have a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity. Here's why the future looks bright for both businesses.Microsoft ranks as the fourth-most-valuable brand on the planet, according to Brand Finance, and it was recognized as the best global software company by G2 based on strong market presence and user satisfaction. Windows is the most popular operating system across personal computers and data center servers. Microsoft 365 is the most popular enterprise application suite of any kind, and it includes a number of industry-leading software tools that address a broad range of use cases, such as office productivity, cybersecurity, communications, and business analytics.Continue reading
