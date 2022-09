Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Sensational Growth Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

These are challenging times for investors, as the Nasdaq Composite has languished in a bear market since earlier this year, down more than 25% from its November high. Many technology stocks have fallen even further, weighed down by fears of economic headwinds and the "is-it-or-isn't-it" recession.This has created some compelling opportunities for investors with a long-term outlook. Identifying stocks with the rare combination of a best-in-class offering, a large addressable market, and a significant secular tailwind can generate life-changing returns.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) made a name for itself as a pioneer of graphics processing units (GPU). Since those humble beginnings, it has become the undisputed leader in the discrete desktop GPU market, commanding a 78% share in the first quarter. A recent slowdown in its flagship gaming segment has punished the stock, which has lost more than half its value, but forward-looking investors will recognize this for the opportunity it is.Continue reading