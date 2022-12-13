|
13.12.2022 12:40:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Sensational Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
This has been a forgettable year for the stock market. Major indices pulled back substantially thanks to multiple headwinds, ranging from a hawkish Federal Reserve to surging inflation to fears of a recession to slowing growth at several big names -- which explains why the Nasdaq Composite is down roughly 30% so far in 2022.But the decline also opened a terrific opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at attractive multiples. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are two Nasdaq names whose share prices dropped steeply this year amid the bear market. However, both companies reported impressive growth in their businesses, and it wouldn't be surprising to see their share prices rebound in 2023.Let's look at the reasons why these 2 growing companies could turn out to be big winners next year and beyond.Continue reading
