13.05.2022 15:30:42
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Several companies have announced stock splits this year. While investors were initially enthusiastic, that sentiment has faded as macroeconomic headwinds have pummeled the market. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is now down 28% from its high, and many popular stocks have fallen even further.For example, the stock prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have fallen 78% and 41%, respectively. Both companies plan to split their common stock in June, making the share price more accessible for investors. More importantly, Shopify and Amazon are key players in the multi-trillion-dollar e-commerce industry, and both stocks are trading at bargain prices.Here's what you should know.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
