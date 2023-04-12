Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After each financial quarter, the Securities and Exchange Commission requires all institutional investment companies with at least $100 million in assets under management to disclose their holdings in 13F forms. These filings provide a window into the thoughts and actions of some of the world's most successful financial professionals and companies.If you're a member of the billionaires' club, you're probably doing something right, so it's little wonder that investors look to these publicly available documents for market insights and worthwhile stock-buying leads. With that in mind, read on for a look at two trillion-dollar companies that billionaires poured money into in last year's final quarter. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading