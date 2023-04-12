|
12.04.2023 15:01:27
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
After each financial quarter, the Securities and Exchange Commission requires all institutional investment companies with at least $100 million in assets under management to disclose their holdings in 13F forms. These filings provide a window into the thoughts and actions of some of the world's most successful financial professionals and companies.If you're a member of the billionaires' club, you're probably doing something right, so it's little wonder that investors look to these publicly available documents for market insights and worthwhile stock-buying leads. With that in mind, read on for a look at two trillion-dollar companies that billionaires poured money into in last year's final quarter. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!