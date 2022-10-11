|
11.10.2022 15:44:43
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks Defying the Downturn
The stock market has been in bear market mode throughout 2022, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been one of the hardest-hit stock market indexes during the rout. After seeing a new closing low for the year on Monday, investors were hoping for a respite, but the Nasdaq opened down about half a percent at the beginning of the regular trading session Tuesday morning.Two Nasdaq stocks were particularly noteworthy with their gains in premarket trading on Tuesday. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) has become a giant in the cryptocurrency realm, with its digital asset brokerage services becoming a leading choice among crypto investors. Meanwhile, tiny Dice Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DICE) isn't on every investor's radar, but the biopharmaceutical company got positive trial results that could pave the way to a key breakthrough. Read on to learn more about what's happening with these two companies.Coinbase shares were up about 3% early Tuesday morning. The move came despite ongoing weakness in the price of Bitcoin and other digital assets, but investors were enthusiastic about a new partnership that could increase the use of cryptocurrency in mainstream financial transactions.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|59,73
|1,15%
