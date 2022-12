Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks I'd Buy With No Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The question is asked often these days. "How will we know when the bear market is over?" Unfortunately, investors will only know this once the market reaches new highs -- and that's too late to harvest the most fruitful profits.There isn't a reliable way to know when the market has reached its lows (if there were, the market wouldn't really work, right?). But there is one thing we do know. It will end, and we will thank ourselves for buying first-rate companies at a discount when it does.The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is down more than 30% year to date, marking its most significant drawdown from its high since the Great Recession, as shown below.Continue reading