Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks I'm Buying During a Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recessions affect everyone differently, but one common theme is a spending reduction, whether business or personal. Some items are more essential than others, and the key to successful investing is identifying what customers can't live without.Two stocks that I think make excellent buys during a recession (and even in non-recession times) are Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Both companies have vital product lines and shouldn't experience the same revenue drop as others.During a recession, consumers look for any way they can to save a few dollars. Costco's wholesale warehouses are a great place to accomplish that task. Whether it's the discounted fuel or buying items in bulk, Costco provides a great value proposition to customers for a mere $60 annual membership.Continue reading