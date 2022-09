Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite is currently 23.8% off its high, well past the 20% threshold that defines a bear market. Losses of that magnitude can be unsettling, especially for newly minted investors, but it's important to remember that downturns are ultimately temporary. Macroeconomic headwinds have dragged stock prices down, but those headwinds will eventually disappear, and the market will rebound.That doesn't mean every company will see its share price rebound. But high-quality stocks like Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) -- down 49% and 51%, respectively, from their highs -- are well positioned to spring back when market conditions improve. In the meantime, investors have a chance to buy both stocks at a discount.Here's why you'll regret passing on the opportunity to buy these two stocks on the dip.Continue reading