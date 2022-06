Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy in June

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 21.4% last year, but the index has since given up those gains and more, falling 25% from its November high. That puts the Nasdaq squarely in bear market territory.Of course, no one likes to lose money, but the current situation gives patient investors a chance to turn a profit. High-quality businesses like Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) are well-positioned to benefit from powerful secular tailwinds, but the stocks have fallen 30% and 52%, respectively, from their all-time highs. That creates a buying opportunity.Here's what you should know about these two surefire stocks worth consideration this month.