|
21.03.2023 12:45:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 55% and 87% to Buy Before They Rebound
More than a year has passed since the Nasdaq Composite slipped into bear market territory, and the tech-heavy index is still 28% off its high. But smart investors know that drawdowns are a great time to buy stocks. Warren Buffett said as much in 2018, telling CNBC, "The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down."Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) have seen their share prices fall 87% and 55%, respectively, during the drawdown, but both stocks look attractive at their current prices.Here's what investors should know.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!