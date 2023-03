Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 55% and 87% to Buy Before They Rebound

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

More than a year has passed since the Nasdaq Composite slipped into bear market territory, and the tech-heavy index is still 28% off its high. But smart investors know that drawdowns are a great time to buy stocks. Warren Buffett said as much in 2018, telling CNBC, "The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down."Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) have seen their share prices fall 87% and 55%, respectively, during the drawdown, but both stocks look attractive at their current prices.Here's what investors should know.Continue reading