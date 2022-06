Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq Composite has tumbled deep into bear market territory, plunging 33% from its high. That sharp decline has been fueled by rampant inflation and rapidly rising interest rates, both of which have left many investors feeling sour about the economy. Of course, no one knows if a recession is coming, but even if you did, it wouldn't change the importance of a long-term mindset.According to data from JPMorgan, the S&P 500 rose about 517% between January 2002 and December 2021. But if you had missed the 10 best days during that time, your total return would have been just 183%. More importantly, seven of the 10 best days actually took place during the Great Recession, meaning the best strategy was to buy and hold through the downturn.With that in mind, now is a good time to put money into the market, and both of these growth stocks look ripe for the picking.Continue reading