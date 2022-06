Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology companies account for more than half of the 3,700 components of the Nasdaq Composite, so the index is often used as a proxy for the broader tech sector. Currently, the Nasdaq is 24% off its high, putting it in bear market territory. That sheds light on just how hard many tech stocks have been hit during the ongoing market downturn.However, the Nasdaq has weathered several past downturns, and they have all ended the same way: A bull rally eventually comes along and wipes away all losses. That doesn't mean every tech stock will be a winner, but Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are backed by a compelling investment thesis, and both stocks look like smart buys right now.Here's why these two top growth stocks are worth buying right now.Continue reading