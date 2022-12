Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High inflation and rising interest rates have eroded confidence in the economy, triggering a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite has suffered its worst sell-off in the last 10 years, sending the tech-heavy index deep into bear market territory.That downturn has undoubtedly left many investors disheartened, but there is a silver lining to the dark cloud hanging over the market. The current situation represents a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity, and excellent stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) are trading at a fraction of their historical valuations.Nvidia is a semiconductor company that specializes in graphics and accelerated computing. Its core product is the graphics processing unit (GPU), a chip designed to handle large volumes of data very quickly. Nvidia GPUs have become the gold standard in gaming, entertainment, and complex data center workloads like artificial intelligence (AI). But the company also provides a growing number of subscription software products.Continue reading