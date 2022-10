Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Stocks You Can Buy With $200 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

So far, this year has been a lousy one for investors who hold a lot of tech stocks. The Nasdaq Composite has tumbled a frightening 31% since the beginning of 2022, and nobody knows when the carnage will end.While it's been a difficult time to hold stocks, it's a great time to be a buyer. That's because, at times like these, the best stocks fall just as easily as ones that you should probably avoid in the first place. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading