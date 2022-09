Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Unbelievable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq index is down over 30% this year and even more from its 52-week high in November 2021. Now that it is entrenched in bear market territory, it can be scary for investors. But smart investors understand the history of bear markets and what they all have in common. More importantly, they know how to get richer base on that knowledge.There have been 22 bear markets since 1928 (measured by the S&P 500 index). Those bear markets have ranged from a 20.6% decline (barely meeting the negative 20% threshold) to 83% in the depths of the Great Depression in 1930. And the one thing every bear market has in common: They all were followed by a recovery.Some of those bear markets have yielded spectacular bull markets. For instance, the bear market in 1949 reached its lowest level on June 13. The ensuing bull market ran for more than seven years and gained 267.1% when it peaked. When the Great Recession troughed on March 9, 2009, a bull market produced a 400.5% gain and lasted 1,997 days (nearly five and a half years). Perhaps most astonishingly, the bear market induced by Black Monday reached its nadir on Dec. 4, 1987. After that, it only took 701 days (less than two years) for the market to gain 582.1%.Continue reading