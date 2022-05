Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street is worried about the economy. Supply chain issues and geopolitical conflict have pushed inflation to a 40-year high, but if the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy too aggressively -- by raising interest or shrinking it balance sheet too quickly -- it could tip the economy into a recession. Many investors have sold stocks to hedge against that possibility, and the Nasdaq Composite has fallen 25% from its high, putting the index in bear market territory.That logic makes sense on the surface. Corporate revenues and profits would take a hit during an economic contraction, and those metrics are typically used to value stocks. That being said, the market frequently overreacts to both good and bad news, and many beaten-down growth stocks look like bargains right now. For instance, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down 33% and 70%, respectively, but the future looks bright for both businesses.Here's why.Continue reading