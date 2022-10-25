|
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
The Nasdaq Composite index has shed close to a third of its value so far in 2022 amid the broader stock market sell-off -- and it looks like things are going to get worse following the latest economic data; core inflation in the U.S. rose to a 40-year high in September. So another big rate hike may be in the cards from the Federal Reserve, which has adopted a hawkish approach to stifle the surging inflation.This doesn't bode well for the stock market in general -- and growth stocks in particular. That's because higher interest rates lead to higher borrowing costs, affecting the bottom line. Consider tech giants like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Apple is the largest holding in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, comprising nearly 41%, while Amazon is a much smaller constituent, accounting for 0.4%.While Apple stock is down 20% in 2022, Amazon has dropped close to 31%. And they could head even lower in the near term if persistent inflationary conditions weaken consumer spending during the critical holiday shopping period. But savvy investors would do well to focus on the bigger picture and consider accumulating these stocks from Warren Buffett's portfolio while they are on their way down. Let's see why.Continue reading
