Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Tech investors have been experiencing an ugly sell-off this year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, now down more than 20% from its peak, is officially in bear market territory, while the Ark Innovation ETF, which invests in many prominent growth tech stocks, has lost about 60% of its value.Nonetheless, the business cases for many of the sector's growth names remain intact. Recognizing that, investors may want to consider picking up shares of companies such as PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) while they are sitting in the bargain bin.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading