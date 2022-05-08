|
08.05.2022 14:00:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Tech investors have been experiencing an ugly sell-off this year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, now down more than 20% from its peak, is officially in bear market territory, while the Ark Innovation ETF, which invests in many prominent growth tech stocks, has lost about 60% of its value.Nonetheless, the business cases for many of the sector's growth names remain intact. Recognizing that, investors may want to consider picking up shares of companies such as PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) while they are sitting in the bargain bin.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!