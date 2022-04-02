|
02.04.2022 11:06:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
It's been a wild start to 2022. Both the widely followed S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average endured their biggest corrections in two years, while the growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) briefly dipped into bear market territory, with a peak decline of 22% from its November all-time closing high.Though the velocity of downside moves in the broader market can be scary -- especially when it comes to the more volatile Nasdaq Composite -- these dips represent the perfect time to put your money to work. History shows that every single correction and bear market has eventually been wiped away by a bull market rally.The simple question you have to ask yourself is, "Which stocks should I buy?"Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!