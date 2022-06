Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. But investors should remember the markets have been through this before.Through many periods of high inflation, wars, and business cycles, stocks have returned about 10% per year over decades. A $1,000 investment in the S&P 500 50 years ago would be worth $153,826 today with dividends reinvested. You would be a millionaire if you had added to your investment along the way.Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.Continue reading