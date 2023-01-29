|
29.01.2023 14:15:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
In 2022, investors grappled with the deepest bear market since the global financial crisis in 2008, and the technology sector took the brunt of the pessimism. As inflation and interest rates climbed, investors trimmed their expectations for the high-growth tech companies that had done so well in 2020 and 2021, sending many individual stocks down 50% or more.Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is focused on the technology sector, so it experienced a steep decline in the value of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its flagship Ark Innovation ETF fell a whopping 66% for 2022. While the Nasdaq-100 benchmark tech index remains in a bear market, things are looking up for 2023. It has jumped 9% in January so far, and a panel of Motley Fool contributors think three of Cathie Wood's favorite stocks could soar if that trend continues. Here's why they believe investors should consider buying Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) hand over fist.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!