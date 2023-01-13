|
13.01.2023 23:10:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down More Than 60% to Buy Before They Start Soaring
In many ways, 2022 was a year like no other -- and not in a good way. Supply chain issues resulting from COVID-19, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the worst year on Wall Street since the Great Recession wreaked havoc on investor portfolios.All three major market indexes plunged last year, but the Nasdaq Composite has the dubious distinction of being hit the hardest, remaining firmly entrenched in bear market territory, still down 33% from its late 2021 peak. Unfortunately, many high-growth stocks have fared even worse with some suffering their worst market performance ever. For investors who like to see the glass as half-full, there is good news. History shows that previous market declines have been the absolute best time to buy quality companies at discounted prices. Furthermore, each and every previous bear market has paved the way for a bull market to follow.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
