|
17.08.2022 11:21:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extraordinary Growth Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2028
This has been a year for the record books... in all the wrong ways. The widely followed S&P 500 produced its worst six-month return to begin a year since 1970. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which was largely responsible for sending the broader market to new heights, plummeted as much as 34% below its all-time closing high set in November and entrenched itself in a bear market.Although big declines in the major U.S. indexes can rattle investors' nerves and lead to unrealized losses in the short term, they're historically the perfect time for patient investors to pounce. That's because every double-digit percentage decline in the major indexes, including the Nasdaq Composite, has eventually been put into the rearview mirror by an extended bull market rally. Over time, the broader market trends higher.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!