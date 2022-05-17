|
17.05.2022 11:06:00
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy
In a not-so-subtle way, the stock market has reminded Wall Street and investors over the past 4-1/2 months that stocks can go down, too. Since hitting their respective closing highs during the first week of January, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are lower by 16.1% and 12.5%.The short-term pain has been even more pronounced in the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has fallen about 30% from peak-to-trough between its November 2021 high and its low of this past week. This substantive decline places the Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.Although bear markets can be scary, they're historically the perfect time to do some shopping. After all, every major crash or correction throughout history has eventually been wiped away by a bull market rally.Continue reading
